Priyanka Chopra at Love Again Premiere, Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023 and other epic outfits worn by Bollywood divas

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Priyanka Chopra slayed this denim gown made by Nina Ricci for premiere of Love Again

Alia Bhatt was the topic of conversation with her Prabal Gurung gown for Met Gala 2023 made of 1lakh pearls

Sonam Kapoor and Ralph and Russo are an unbeatable combination on red carpets

Who can forget Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cinderella Michael Cinco gown from Cannes 2017

Deepika Padukone in this sienna gown from Ashi Studio was absolutely mesmerizing

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Michael Cinco butterfly gown was indeed a labour of love

Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 saree with ruffles and pearls is trending now

Kangana Ranaut rocked the saree with velvet gloves at Cannes 2019

Priyanka Chopra's trench coat dress from Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2017 is still widely discussed

Sonam Kapoor is this black Elie Saab gown at Cannes 2014 is unforgettable till date

