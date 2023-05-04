Priyanka Chopra at Love Again Premiere, Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023 and other epic outfits worn by Bollywood divas
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Priyanka Chopra slayed this denim gown made by Nina Ricci for premiere of Love Again
Alia Bhatt was the topic of conversation with her Prabal Gurung gown for Met Gala 2023 made of 1lakh pearls
Sonam Kapoor and Ralph and Russo are an unbeatable combination on red carpets
Who can forget Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cinderella Michael Cinco gown from Cannes 2017
Deepika Padukone in this sienna gown from Ashi Studio was absolutely mesmerizing
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Michael Cinco butterfly gown was indeed a labour of love
Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 saree with ruffles and pearls is trending now
Kangana Ranaut rocked the saree with velvet gloves at Cannes 2019
Priyanka Chopra's trench coat dress from Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2017 is still widely discussed
Sonam Kapoor is this black Elie Saab gown at Cannes 2014 is unforgettable till date
