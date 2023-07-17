Priyanka Chopra banned from filming Heads Of State and more stars who faced bans for various reasons
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Priyanka Chopra was currently all busy with the shooting of her upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State alongside Idris Alba and John Cena.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But the project has now been halted due in support of the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock on stage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan was not covered by the paps till July 2014 as reportedly during the launch party of a song from Salman Khan’s film Kick, an ugly fight took place between the guards of Salman and the photographers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan was banned by the paps for more than a decade as reportedly he had given the idea of Emergency and ban on press and during that time his films Deewar, Lawaaris, Mr. Natwarlal, Sharaabi released.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was once very late for the endorsement of a shoe brand. Paps felt insulted and had left.He had to apologise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly was boycotted by the paps as she did not apologise for being very late for the promotion of a show brand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SRK allegedly assaulted a stadium official. RK was drunk when he assaulted their official and hence, banned him from entering the stadium for 5 years reportedly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddh Kapoor was banned by paps as when she had become a top heroine post Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain she did not pose for the paps.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
There have been many stars who have been banned for many things.