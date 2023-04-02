Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and more: All the bold, bizarre and beautiful outfits that blew our mind from NMACC day 2 event

From Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pendekar to Suhana Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more here's a look at the celebs who impressed us with their unique styling at the NMACC event. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Sonam Kapoor 

The multi-coloured lehenga is beautiful we love how Sonam has mismatched it.  

Sara Ali Khan 

Sara dishes out royalty vibes. 

Penelope Cruz

Princess is here! Penelope looks gorgeous. 

Karan Johar

Looked like he walked outta shop just wearing the cloth. 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi is getting trolled for this one.

Kareen Kapoor Khan 

Beauty in black, stealing hearts with her eyes!

Nita Ambani 

Mrs elegance! 

Shweta Bachchan 

Shweta doesn't seem too fond of jewelleries. 

Navya Naveli Nanda 

Navya wore a plunging neckline, uff hot. 

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi is already a stunner. 

Alia Bhatt

Mama Kapoor Bhatt has the charm on her face but the outfit, not so much. 

Tamanaah Bhatia 

Kinda a mix here, we love it and we also find it a little OTT. 

Ananya Panday 

Ananya has done better. This one looks like waste from a sharpener. 

Nysa Devgn 

Nysa, uff, so gorgeous. Giving yesteryear DIVA vibes with the headband. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi looks quite stiff in this one. 

Priyanka Chopra

Today's look, tbh, was a bit disappointing. She was stunning last night! 

Suhana Khan 

We love Suhana in sarees. 

Gigi Hadid

Gigi, uff, so pretty, despite Indian not being her style. 

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri is ageing backwards. 

Zendaya 

This beauty is QUEEN. 

Natasha Poonawala

Natasha is always amping up the fashion game. 

Malaika Arora

The sheer outfit looks made at the last minute. The cape looks pretty though. 

Rahi

Now, that's like a walking painting. 

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti went full on brocade. 

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Mira's outfit is quite bizarre as is Shahid's compared to last night. 

Rashmika Mandanna 

She looks like a butterfly. 

Shraddha Kapoor

The bustier is quite okay but the skirt makes the whole outfit look very odd. Shraddha's bindi makes up for everything.  

Disha Patani  

Disha never fails to be the hottest.

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar looks ravishing in this Amit Aggarwal couture. 

