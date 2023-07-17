Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Top 10 lesser known facts about the OG desi girl

Here are 10 less known facts about Priyanka Chopra that make her what she is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Priyanka made her acting debut with Tamil film called Thamizhan in 2002.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She became Miss World at the age of 18.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a junk food addict and loves binge on pizza and french fries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka loves having Khichdi with achaar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka is trained in various martial arts like Ju Jitsu, Karate and Gatka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka loves cars and owns a Porsche Cayenne, BMW 7- Series and Mercedes S- Class.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her parents were physicians in the Indian Army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She aspired to become an engineer or a criminal psychologist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka's tattoo that she got recently reads Daddy's Little Girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Listed No.1 by UK magazine Eastern Eye one of Asia`s Sexiest Women (Sept/2006).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka launched a coding education company called Holberton school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!