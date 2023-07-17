Priyanka Chopra Birthday: Top 10 lesser known facts about the OG desi girl

Here are 10 less known facts about Priyanka Chopra that make her what she is.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Priyanka's Debut

Priyanka made her acting debut with Tamil film called Thamizhan in 2002.

Miss World title

She became Miss World at the age of 18.

Junk addict

She is a junk food addict and loves binge on pizza and french fries.

Her fave food?

Priyanka loves having Khichdi with achaar.

Martial artist

Priyanka is trained in various martial arts like Ju Jitsu, Karate and Gatka.

Priyanka's fondness

Priyanka loves cars and owns a Porsche Cayenne, BMW 7- Series and Mercedes S- Class.

Priyanka's parents

Her parents were physicians in the Indian Army.

Priyanka's inclination

She aspired to become an engineer or a criminal psychologist.

Tattoo girl

Priyanka's tattoo that she got recently reads Daddy's Little Girl.

Another Laurel

Listed #1 by UK magazine Eastern Eye one of Asia`s Sexiest Women (Sept/2006).

