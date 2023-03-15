Priyanka Chopra calls Shah Rukh Khan choice boring; Top 10 statements from Citadel actress that made headlines

Here's looking at times when Priyanka Chopra made headlines with her savage and bang-on statements.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023
Priyanka Chopra said that she finds 'comfortable' boring when quizzed about Shah Rukh Khan not wanting to do Hollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka was trolled for opting for surrogacy and responding to trolls, she said, 'she’s (Malti) not going to be gossip' to a magazine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with People, Priyanka once said that she cried to her husband when someone said she wasn't sample-size.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To People, she revealed that after working for 22 years she got equal pay as her male co-star for Citadel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In her memoir, Priyanka said the name 'Plastic Chopra' followed her for through professional life after polypectomy (nose surgery to remove polyp from nasal cavity).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Comedian O’Donnell once referred PeeCee as 'the Chopra wife', to wish the actress replied, 'We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2021, Priyanka savagely shared her 60+ film credentials list when a troll asked what qualifies her to announce Oscar nominees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On KWK, Kareena asked where PeeCee got her accent from and she said, 'From where her boyfriend has learned' hinting at Saif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka once spoke about her bond with Deepika and said that it has never changed. She was asked if she sees her as competition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PeeCee was once lauded when she said feminism is not about physique but equality. She said, 'I can be a CEO and a mother.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
