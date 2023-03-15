Priyanka Chopra calls Shah Rukh Khan choice boring; Top 10 statements from Citadel actress that made headlines

Here's looking at times when Priyanka Chopra made headlines with her savage and bang-on statements.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

On Shah Rukh Khan's 'comfortable' remark

Priyanka Chopra said that she finds 'comfortable' boring when quizzed about Shah Rukh Khan not wanting to do Hollywood films.

On baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka was trolled for opting for surrogacy and responding to trolls, she said, 'she’s (Malti) not going to be gossip' to a magazine.

On body-shaming

In an interview with People, Priyanka once said that she cried to her husband when someone said she wasn't sample-size.

On equal pay

To People, she revealed that after working for 22 years she got equal pay as her male co-star for Citadel.

On being called 'Plastic Chopra'

In her memoir, Priyanka said the name 'Plastic Chopra' followed her for through professional life after polypectomy (nose surgery to remove polyp from nasal cavity).

On being called 'Some Chopra'

Comedian O’Donnell once referred PeeCee as 'the Chopra wife', to wish the actress replied, 'We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality'.

On hosting Oscar nominations

In 2021, Priyanka savagely shared her 60+ film credentials list when a troll asked what qualifies her to announce Oscar nominees.

On accent

On KWK, Kareena asked where PeeCee got her accent from and she said, 'From where her boyfriend has learned' hinting at Saif.

On bond with Deepika

Priyanka once spoke about her bond with Deepika and said that it has never changed. She was asked if she sees her as competition.

On Feminism

PeeCee was once lauded when she said feminism is not about physique but equality. She said, 'I can be a CEO and a mother.'

