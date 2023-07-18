Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood stars in a Barbie world, AI images will leave you amazed

Rupal Purohit

Jul 18, 2023

Barbie fever is over the internet and in Bollywood as actresses are channelising their inner Barbie.

Bhumi Pednekar is in her barbie era as she celebrates her 34th birthday.

Deepika Padukone recently win over the internet with her new pics in pink dress.

Now a Pakistani artist Abdullah Anxie reimagined Bollywood celebs in a Barbie world.

The artist wanted to see how Indian celebrities would look like as barbie doll and paired Alia Bhatt with Aamir Khan.

Priyanka Chopra exudes glam even as Barbie alongside her husband Nick Jonas.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look perfect as Barbie dolls

Anushka Sharma with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in a Barbie world.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif paired alongside in AI imagined Barbie world.

Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will release in theaters on 21st of July.

