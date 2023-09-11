Priyanka Chopra drops new loved-up pics with Nick Jonas and the internet can't keep calm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romantic pictures from Jonas Brothers concert in LA.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Adorable

Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a diamond-cutout two-piece maxi dress, while her husband Nick poses in a black T-shirt.

Match made in heaven

The two set the social media on fire with their PDA pictures.

Made for each other

PeeCee and Nick compliment each other.

Hotness alert

Their romantic picture will make your jaw drop.

Amazing jodi

Priyanka and Nick's oh-so-hot picture will leave you asking for more.

Perfect partners

PeeCee and Nick are an ideal couple who give major love goals with their sizzling chemistry.

Lovely

Nick and Priyanka share a strong and deep bond.

Romance is in the air

PeeCee and Nick cannot get enough of each other, here's proof.

Ideal couple

The two manage to take time out for each other despite hectic schedules.

Family

PeeCee and Nick are proud parents to daughter Malti Marie. The trio look cute together.

Thanks For Reading!

