Celebs who didn't let society decide when they should embrace motherhood
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
There have been many celebrities who have frozen their eggs.
Here, take a look at celebrities who opted for the option of egg freezing.
Priyanka Chopra has revealed openly that she has frozen her eggs in her 30s.
Ektaa Kapoor got her eggs frozen at 36.
Mona Singh, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame actress froze her eggs at 34.
Ridhima Pandit has also frozen her eggs. The TV actress wanted to do it since a long time.
Tanishaa Mukerji got her eggs frozen at 39 as at 33 she was not allowed by her doctor.
Diana Hayden froze her eggs when she was very young.
Rakhi Sawant has got her eggs frozen.
Priyanka also revealed that when she married Nick Jonas, he was 25. She was not sure if he wanted kids so she froze her eggs.
Ektaa Kapoor got her eggs frozen as she was not sure if she would marry and if that did not happen she would not become a mom.
Reportedly, Priyanka's mom supported her to make the bold decision of egg freezing.
