Priyanka Chopra gets touristy in Saudi Arabia, enjoys sand bike riding and more
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 14, 2024
Priyanka Chopra was recently in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the Red Sea Film Festival.
Post the event, the actress got all touristy and took a tour of the desert.
Priyanka Chopra enjoyed her trip to the fullest by taking a sand bike ride. She looked super cool in chic casuals.
Hubby Nick Jonas gave her company. They even posed with a camel and had their goofy moments.
Here's a picture of Priyanka Chopra and team. The actress definitely made the most of her stay in Saudi Arabia.
Priyanka Chopra's many candid moments got caught on camera. While sharing these pictures, the actress wrote 'More days like these please'.
Hubby Nick Jonas too opted for comfy casuals for his trip in the desert. They do make for one good looking pair, indeed!
Priyanka Chopra also her elevator selfie with Nick Jonas. It looks like the couple was all set for a party.
Priyanka looked fiery hot in her red bodycon dress. She left her fans swooning with her gorgeous pictures.
For her red carpet look at Red Sea Film Festival, the actress looked divine in a silver body hugging dress.
