Radhika Apte

The Andhadhun actress has revealed that she faced rejections due to her skin tone.

Nikita Thakkar

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan has penned a long note addressing trolls who commented on her skin tone.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has also spoken about the racism she has faced due to her dusky tone.

Esha Gupta

Asharam 3 actress once revealed she was called 'Kaali Maa' by her aunts.

Bipasha Basu

For a long time, Bipasha Basu has raised her voice against being called 'Kaali' and 'dusky'.

Kajol

In the past, Kajol too has been picked on for her skin tone.

Nandita Das

Nandita Das took a stand against fair colour obsession and was a part of the campaign 'Dark is Beautiful'.

