The Andhadhun actress has revealed that she faced rejections due to her skin tone.Source: Bollywood
Suhana Khan has penned a long note addressing trolls who commented on her skin tone.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra has also spoken about the racism she has faced due to her dusky tone.Source: Bollywood
Asharam 3 actress once revealed she was called 'Kaali Maa' by her aunts.Source: Bollywood
For a long time, Bipasha Basu has raised her voice against being called 'Kaali' and 'dusky'.Source: Bollywood
In the past, Kajol too has been picked on for her skin tone.Source: Bollywood
Nandita Das took a stand against fair colour obsession and was a part of the campaign 'Dark is Beautiful'.Source: Bollywood
