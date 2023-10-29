Priyanka Chopra flaunts her curves in a floral saree at MAMI Film Festival

The Desi Gurl Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai. She attended the MAMI Film Festival in a gorgeous saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
Priyanka proves that once a desi girl, always a desi girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka knows that when someone's paying attention, it should be worth their time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra opted for a floral saree for the event. She looked very pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress painted her lips in a deep red shade. And uff, she looks gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alexa, play Kajra Re Kajra Re, tere kaare kaare naina...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PC wore rings and a beautiful eye bracelet. For the neck, she opted for a choker set in sapphire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka reached out to someone in the media to get something from them. The actress has been receiving lots of gifts these days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And there you go, Priyanka looks cute, killer, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress got flak for not attending her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding last month but attending the Mami Film Festival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jonas' are going through tough times since Joe and Sophie split.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Latest reports claimed that Priyanka and Sophie had an amicable discussion before they unfollowed each other on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In other news, Priyanka's India visit is a treat for her fans as they miss her in movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
