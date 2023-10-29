Priyanka Chopra flaunts her curves in a floral saree at MAMI Film Festival

The Desi Gurl Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai. She attended the MAMI Film Festival in a gorgeous saree.

Shivani Pawaskar

Gorgeous beauty 

Priyanka proves that once a desi girl, always a desi girl. 

The hair flip 

Priyanka knows that when someone's paying attention, it should be worth their time. 

Floral mush 

Priyanka Chopra opted for a floral saree for the event. She looked very pretty. 

Red lips 

The actress painted her lips in a deep red shade. And uff, she looks gorgeous.

Fire in her eyes

Alexa, play Kajra Re Kajra Re, tere kaare kaare naina...

Priyanka's jewellery 

PC wore rings and a beautiful eye bracelet. For the neck, she opted for a choker set in sapphire. 

Surprise attack 

Priyanka reached out to someone in the media to get something from them. The actress has been receiving lots of gifts these days. 

Voila Madame

And there you go, Priyanka looks cute, killer, no? 

Priyanka in the news 

The actress got flak for not attending her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding last month but attending the Mami Film Festival. 

PC's family 

The Jonas' are going through tough times since Joe and Sophie split. 

Family matter 

Latest reports claimed that Priyanka and Sophie had an amicable discussion before they unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

A Stunning appearance

In other news, Priyanka's India visit is a treat for her fans as they miss her in movies.

