Top 10 actresses flaunt their chooda in style

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Hansika Motwani after marrying Sohael Khaturiya flaunted her mehendi-clad hands with chooda.

Priyanka Chopra had a chooda ceremony ritual where she was seen wearing white and red bangles.

Sonam Kapoor's chooda ceremony was performed in front of her near and dear ones.

Deepika Padukone had worn oversized kaleeras and oversized choodas during her wedding.

Preity Zinta wore simple choodas during her wedding ceremony reportedly for three months.

Shilpa Shetty wore exquisite chooda during her wedding with Raj Kundra in 2009.

Kiara Advani ditched red and white chooda for pink one during her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Neha Dhupia was seen flaunting her chooda in style.

Katrina Kaif flaunted her choodas after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, during her honeymoon.

Anushka Sharma looked cute as she wore choodas over her pink lehenga during her wedding ceremony.

