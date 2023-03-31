Priyanka Chopra in Citadel and more Top 10 actresses who went topless for intimate scenes in films and series

There have been many stars who have gone topless for movies and web shows. Here, check out the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 31, 2023

Poonam Pandey

She removed her clothes for the movie Nasha which left us dizzy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She rose to fame with Kurbaan where she dared to go bear. The sex scenes were too hot.

Neha Dhupia

She bared her back across the bed in Julie and was just draped with a pink blanket.

Paoli Dam

The star had gone topless for Hate Story where she was sitting sensuously on the lap of a man.

Sunny Leone

She had removed the clothes for Ragini MMS 2

Priyanka Chopra

The actress had posted braless photos from the sets of her next offering Citadel.

Tejaswwini Pandit

She did her debut with RaanBaazar where she grabbed everyone's eyeballs with her hot scenes.

​Nayannah Mukey

She went bold for the web show Sex, Drugs, And Theatre.

​Anuja Sathe

She did hot scenes in the web show Ek Thi Begum.

​Priya Bapat

Her steamy scene in City Of Dreams had gone viral.

