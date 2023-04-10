Top 10 Indian stars who left Hollywood in awe
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed Sonia Solandres in The Pink Panther 2. She also did The Last Legion and Mistress Of Spices.
Amitabh Bachchan with The Great Gatsby made his Hollywood debut.
Late star Irrfan Khan is best known for The Namesake with Tabu. He had also done A Mighty Heart, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, Life of Pi to name a few.
Om Puri is best known for Gandhi. He was also a part of Charlie Wildon's War, Code 46, East Is East to name a few.
Dimple Kapadia essayed the role of Priya in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.
Randeep Hooda did his first Hollywood movie Extraction back in 2020.
Gulshan Grover essayed the main villain in The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli And Baloo as uncle Buldeo.
Priyanka Chopra, the desi girl was seen in Quantico, Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, Matrix 4 to name a few and now will be seen in Citadel.
Anupam Kher was seen in the comedy romantic movie Silver Linings Playbook and Bend it like Beckham essaying an Indian father.
Tabu created a niche for herself with Mira Nair's The Namesake.
