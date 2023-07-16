Priyanka Chopra is a sass queen: here are Top 10 statements to prove

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one global phenomenon today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress is always in the headlines for various reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra had grabbed the limelight when she was accused by a Pakistani woman for promoting war at an event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra said that she now dreams to see Indian cinema making a mark in the west.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka reportedly said that she has Aachar (pickles) with all her food, not even sandwiches.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka reportedly said that she misses singing and dancing the most.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PeeCee opened up once saying that she now feels that she has reached a certain stage in life wherein she knows people around her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Priyanka Chopra gushed over Sharmin Sehgal and Meezaan Jaaferi as they geared up for their Bollywood debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka once called SRK's choices boring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka has said that she has done sexting and face time with her husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one global phenomenon today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress is always in the headlines for various reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Prabhas TOPS Most Popular Telugu Stars List

 

 Find Out More