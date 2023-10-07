Priyanka Chopra is unable to choose between Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner; going through a tough phase

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce has been very tough on the whole family, including Priyanka Chopra.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Sophie and Joe's divorce

Last month, Sophie and Joe announced their separation, stating they are amicably parting ways. 

Shocking split 

The much-in-love couple's split was a shocker for Jophie fans. Reports state Joe and Sophie were having differences which went beyond repair. 

Tough times 

While divorce is bitter for them both with two kids they share, others are also bearing the brunt of the same. From family members to friends, everyone is having a tough time dealing with the divorce. 

Priyanka's woes 

A couple of hours ago, reports surfaced stating that Priyanka was having a tough time dealing with the separation. She is very close to Sophie and her daughters. 

Priyanka in turmoil

And now, latest reports claim that Priyanka is unable to pick between Sophie and Joe. 

The divorce impact? 

Priyanka Chopra's absence from sister Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding was very much noticed by everyone and it has been linked to the tension in the Jonas family amidst the divorce. 

Priyanka to maintain her distance

As per a Koimoi.com report, Priyanka is going to distance herself from the ongoing bitter separation. 

Joe and Sophie's split 

The family is unable to deal with the separation and has left the two to deal with it. Reports state the divorce topic remains untouched between Priyanka and Sophie. 

Jonas family 

The report claims a close friend of Priyanka revealed that the Jonas family who never had a divorce in their family is hoping for a patch-up.  

Sophie's claims 

Reportedly, Sophie learned about her divorce with Joe through the media. This raised several brows as their joint statement claimed otherwise.

Sophie's time 

After the divorce announcement, Sophie Turner is seen spending time with Taylor Swift, who once dated Joe Jonas. 

Sophie-Taylor bond 

The two ladies have been dining out together every weekend, much to the shock of the fans. 

