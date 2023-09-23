Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and other top 10 Bollywood actresses who won hearts in negative roles

Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who delivered a stellar performances in grey characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Kajol nailed the negative role playing an obsessive lover in Gupt: The Hidden Truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed her negative shade in KhakeeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila Matondkar garnered critical acclaim for negative portrayal in Kaun and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra won hearts with her negative shade in Aitraaz and Saat Khoon Maaf..Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a twisted plot, Sriram Raghavan turned Tabu in a negative character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered a convincing negative character in Fida.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut played a negative role in Krrish 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta played a negative character in Armaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan plays a cold-blooded vamp in Ishqiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu had a villainous character in Jism 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!