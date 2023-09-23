Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and other top 10 Bollywood actresses who won hearts in negative roles

Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who delivered a stellar performances in grey characters.

Kajol

Kajol nailed the negative role playing an obsessive lover in Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed her negative shade in Khakee

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar garnered critical acclaim for negative portrayal in Kaun and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra won hearts with her negative shade in Aitraaz and Saat Khoon Maaf..

Tabu

In a twisted plot, Sriram Raghavan turned Tabu in a negative character.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered a convincing negative character in Fida.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut played a negative role in Krrish 3.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta played a negative character in Armaan.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan plays a cold-blooded vamp in Ishqiya.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu had a villainous character in Jism 2.

