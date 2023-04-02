Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more divas' Top 10 bold, stylish blouses at NMACC

A look at Bollywood actresses who stole the show with their impressive styling

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Kiara Advani

She made heads turn with a gold blouse, encrusted with pearls over a shimmery beige lehenga.

Madhuri Dixit

She wore a shimmery bralette blouse over straight pants pairing them with a jacket

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder embellished blouse over a metallic saree

Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee exudes glam in a purple tube-style blouse with a unique outfit

Sonam Kapoor

She styled a cream colour tube blouse with a multi-coloured lehenga

Disha Patani

Disha Patani raised the temperature in a glittery grey saree

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena wore a simple yet style red blouse over her stunning lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul was stunning in a black bralette blouse over matching shimmery pants pairing it with a long sherwani jacket

Shweta Bachchan

She looked beautiful in a cutout blouse over a heavy red lehenga keeping it simple without jewellery

