Top 10 actresses who are older than their husbands

There are many Bollywood actresses who are older than their husbands. Check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
Katrina Kaif is 4 years elder than her husband Vicky Kaushal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty is 3 months elder than Raj Kundra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is 10 years older than Nick Jonas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bacchan is 2 years younger than wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta is a year older than her husband -Gene Goodenough.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soha Ali Khan is 4 years elder than Kunal Kemmu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu is 3 years older than Karan Singh Grover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farah Khan is 8 years elder than her husband Shirish Kunder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia is two years elder than Angad Bedi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zarina Wahab is 6 years older than Aditya Pancholi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed! Age is only a number.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All is fair in love and war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!