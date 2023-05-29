Top 10 actresses who are older than their husbands

There are many Bollywood actresses who are older than their husbands. Check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is 4 years elder than her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is 3 months elder than Raj Kundra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is 10 years older than Nick Jonas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bacchan

Abhishek Bacchan is 2 years younger than wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta is a year older than her husband -Gene Goodenough.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan- Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan is 4 years elder than Kunal Kemmu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu -Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is 3 years older than Karan Singh Grover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farah Khan- Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan is 8 years elder than her husband Shirish Kunder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia is two years elder than Angad Bedi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zarina Wahab-Aditya Pancholi

Zarina Wahab is 6 years older than Aditya Pancholi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Age

Indeed! Age is only a number.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fair enough

All is fair in love and war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 ENT News: Malaika-Arjun, Parineeti Chopra and more 

 

 Find Out More