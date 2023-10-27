Priyanka Chopra looks like a million bucks in black but her desi girl gesture wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Global icon Priyanka Chopra arrived in India to attend a special event in Mumbai.
The Citadel actress is all set to attend Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.
As Priyanka travelled to India alone she was welcomed by paparazzi at the airport.
PC arrived in her most comfortable way keeping her airport look casual.
She wore a black crop top along with a long jacket over track pants.
Priyanka flashed a peace sign as she patiently posed for the media because that's what they were waiting for.
The actress is truly a desi girl who has not forgotten her root and is still praised for the same.
Priyanka Chopra greeted paps with folded hands striking a namaste pose.
Reportedly, Priyanka will be attending the inauguration night at MAMI where the opening movie will be Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders.
Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival is scheduled to take place between October 27 and November 5.
