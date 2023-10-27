Priyanka Chopra looks like a million bucks in black but her desi girl gesture wins hearts

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai for Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

Priyanka Chopra in India

Global icon Priyanka Chopra arrived in India to attend a special event in Mumbai.

International film festival

The Citadel actress is all set to attend Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023.

Travelled with Nich and Malti Marie

As Priyanka travelled to India alone she was welcomed by paparazzi at the airport.

Casual chic

PC arrived in her most comfortable way keeping her airport look casual.

Stylish in black

She wore a black crop top along with a long jacket over track pants.

Posed for media

Priyanka flashed a peace sign as she patiently posed for the media because that’s what they were waiting for.

Desi Girl

The actress is truly a desi girl who has not forgotten her root and is still praised for the same.

Namaste from LA

Priyanka Chopra greeted paps with folded hands striking a namaste pose.

Opening night

Reportedly, Priyanka will be attending the inauguration night at MAMI where the opening movie will be Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders.

MAMI Film Festival 2023

Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival is scheduled to take place between October 27 and November 5.

