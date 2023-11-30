Priyanka Chopra, Malti take a walk on the streets of LA, adorable pics go viral
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' adorable pictures have taken over the internet today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mother-daughter duo was spotted in LA casually strolling around.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baby Malti was nicely nestled in mom Priyanka's arms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti looked super adorable as she wore a sweatshirt that had 'Daddy's Mini' written on it. We bet Nick Jonas is happy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra looked super comfortable in grey track pants and a blue zipper jacket.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas appeared in best mood as she smiled all the time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The adorable pooch seem to have caught Malti's attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like her parents, Malti seems to be a dog lover too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now that's one goofy picture of Priyanka Chopra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra had been in Abu Dhabi for F1 Grand Prix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite all the crazy traveling, she still manages to look gorgeous and ravishing all the time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Abu Dhabi, she looked fiery hot in pink and black bodycon dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Loved The Railway Men? Top 10 survival dramas to watch on OTT for all the thrill
Find Out More