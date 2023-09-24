Priyanka Chopra misses Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Is this why?

Priyanka Chopra has left everyone surprised by not being present at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's big day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is all everyone is talking about right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress will tie the knot on September 24 amid family and closest friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann amongst others are the VVIP guests. Bollywood celebs have been missing so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish Malhotra has reached Udaipur and there have been reports of Karan Johar, and others making it to the wedding, but there's no movement as yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amid all this, everyone is wondering where is Pari's cousin Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are various theories being discussed on social media and fan clubs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Is it due to what the Jonas fam is going through right now due to Sophie-Joe divorce?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Or is it as the shaadi and all the festivities will be a little too much for little Malti Marie?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PeeCee had attended the engagement in May sans Malti and Nick was taking care of her. However, he is now away. Leaving no one to leave Malti with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Was this pre-decided that PeeCee will not be attending and this is just going as per planned?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PeeCee and Parineeti share a very strong bond and Pari attended PeeCee's wedding with huge excitement. So this is a little surprising.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will we see Priyanka at the Chandigarh reception? Where Pari and the fam will have more to chill and spend with each other once the craziness of the festivities are over?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actresses Mannara and Meera Chopra have also given the do a miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
