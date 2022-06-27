Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta and more Indian beauties who found love overseas

Check out the list of actresses who fell in love with foreigners...Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.Source: Bollywood
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016.Source: Bollywood
TV actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017.Source: Bollywood
Celina Jaitly and Peter Hag got married in 2011, and they have three kids.Source: Bollywood
Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor got married in 2012.Source: Bollywood
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev tied the knot in 2018, and last year they were blessed with a baby girl.Source: Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe are yet to tie the knot, but they always give us couple goals.Source: Bollywood
