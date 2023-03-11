Priyanka Chopra ready to stun at Oscars 2023: Check her Top 10 looks from global events

Before Oscars 2023, here are some of the best Priyanka Chopra looks from global events.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2023

Vision in white

Priyanka Chopra looked breathtaking in white at pre-Oscars party to celebrate South Asian Excellence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty in pink

Priyanka Chopra went all bold and pink at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hot pink

Priyanka Chopra slayed yet another hot pink number at Bulgari event in Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello yellow

Priyanka picked a stunning yellow gown for Red Sea Film festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In ruffle

Priyanka's black and white ruffle dress at Bulgari event screamed classiness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Golden orange

Priyanka's plunging neckline gown is too hot to handle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saree love

Priyanka went all desi while co-hosting Pre-Oscars bash last year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty you

Priyanka nailed the shimmer gown look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At BAFTAS

Priyanka has been experimentative with fashion choices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The boldest

Priyanka Chopra's Grammy look will always remain the boldest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan, Kuttey, Gaslight and more Top 10 upcoming movies on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More