Priyanka Chopra rejected these BIG films before walking out of Jee Le Zara

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Priyanka was to play the popular role of Veronica in Cocktail, but she was reportedly unsure about the storyline and decided to walk out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PeeCee was allegedly considered to play Alia’s role first in 2 States. Owing to a hectic schedule, the star had to let this one go.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pee Cee turned Heroine down thinking it would be repetitive, as she had already essayed a similar role in Fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Quantico star was first choice as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan in Kick, however Priyanka withdrew from the film due to overlapping of dates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka could’ve been the leading lady opposite superstar Rajnikanth in the movie Robot, but she had turned it down -- again, because she already had too much on her plate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pee Cee had to reject Sultan as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka was initially offered the role of the protagonist in Fanney Khan however, she did not like the plot too much and hence rejected the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

8

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghajini was first offered to PeeCee. The global sensation had other commitments at that time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Can you imagine Pee Cee as a part of the Race franchisee? Although that would’ve definitely been a treat for fans, the actress rejected Deepika’s role because she couldn't find time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly has left Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top TV actresses who are married to super rich husbands

 

 Find Out More