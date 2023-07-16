Priyanka Chopra rejected these BIG films before walking out of Jee Le Zara
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023
Priyanka was to play the popular role of Veronica in Cocktail, but she was reportedly unsure about the storyline and decided to walk out.
PeeCee was allegedly considered to play Alia’s role first in 2 States. Owing to a hectic schedule, the star had to let this one go.
Pee Cee turned Heroine down thinking it would be repetitive, as she had already essayed a similar role in Fashion.
The Quantico star was first choice as the leading lady opposite Salman Khan in Kick, however Priyanka withdrew from the film due to overlapping of dates.
Priyanka could’ve been the leading lady opposite superstar Rajnikanth in the movie Robot, but she had turned it down -- again, because she already had too much on her plate.
Pee Cee had to reject Sultan as well.
Priyanka was initially offered the role of the protagonist in Fanney Khan however, she did not like the plot too much and hence rejected the movie.
Ghajini was first offered to PeeCee. The global sensation had other commitments at that time.
Can you imagine Pee Cee as a part of the Race franchisee? Although that would’ve definitely been a treat for fans, the actress rejected Deepika’s role because she couldn't find time.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly has left Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaara.
Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments.
