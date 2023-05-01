Citadel, Sweet Tooth 2 and more on World's Top 10 web series list

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Reportedly Priyanka Chopra's Citadel has been the most popular web show globally, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Second popular show is Netflix's Sweet Tooth.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has grabbed the third spot.

The Diplomat has bagged the fourth position.

Prime Video's Power having Toni Collette took the fifth place.

Netflix's Firefly Lane bagged the sixth spot.

The Mandalorian is in the seventh spot.

Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power o Amazon Prime Video is on the eighth position.

The Nurse on Netflix grabbed the ninth spot.

Dead Ringers on Prime Video took the tenth spot respectively.

