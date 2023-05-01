Citadel, Sweet Tooth 2 and more on World's Top 10 web series list
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Reportedly Priyanka Chopra's Citadel has been the most popular web show globally, according to a Hindustan Times report.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Second popular show is Netflix's Sweet Tooth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has grabbed the third spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Diplomat has bagged the fourth position.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prime Video's Power having Toni Collette took the fifth place.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix's Firefly Lane bagged the sixth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Mandalorian is in the seventh spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power o Amazon Prime Video is on the eighth position.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Nurse on Netflix grabbed the ninth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dead Ringers on Prime Video took the tenth spot respectively.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Muslim Bollywood actors who married Hindu women
Find Out More