Priyanka Chopra shares pics from modelling days on Instagram; check her evolution over the years
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Here's Priyanka Chopra with her friend when they were babies!
When Priyanka used bronzer for her photoshoots.
Trying different things with modelling was a thing back then.
When Priyanka wore a bikini during her modelling days. She was a hottie then, she is a hottie even now.
Here's a throwback to Priyanka Chopra at the age of 19.
She was so lean at the age of 17.
Here's when Priyanka Chopra became Miss World at the age of 18.
Priyanka has come a really long way. And she looks so graceful just like the old times.
She has been going bolder with outfits and looks.
She started adding a lot of sheer outfits lately.
She is the brand ambassador of Bvlgari and she has dropped some of the hottest looks for the brand.
Though it is a jewellery brand, her looks have been uniquely curated.
