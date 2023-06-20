Top actresses who shaved their head for movies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom went bald.
Shilpa Shetty in The Desire played the life of a monk.
Lisa Ray in Water played a young widow named Kalyani who lived in an ashram.
Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil went bald showing her character had cancer.
Tanvi Azmi too went bald for real for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.
In the film Gone Kesh, Shweta Tripathi Sharma sported a bald look.
Antara Mali in And Once Again plays the role of a monk.
Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti played last-stage cancer patient going through chemotherapy.
Tanuja also went bald for a Marathi movie.
These actresses have gone the extra mile to fit into the role they are playing.
These actresses shaved their heads for their movies.
