Top actresses who shaved their head for movies

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom went bald.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty in The Desire played the life of a monk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Ray in Water played a young widow named Kalyani who lived in an ashram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil went bald showing her character had cancer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanvi Azmi too went bald for real for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the film Gone Kesh, Shweta Tripathi Sharma sported a bald look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Antara Mali in And Once Again plays the role of a monk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti played last-stage cancer patient going through chemotherapy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanvi Azmi played bald Radhabai, Bajirao’s mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanuja also went bald for a Marathi movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These actresses have gone the extra mile to fit into the role they are playing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These actresses shaved their heads for their movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Bollywood stars who are hit machines

 

 Find Out More