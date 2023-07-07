Priyanka Chopra, Sreejita De and more top 10 actresses who married foreigners
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm Pape married on July 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas an American singer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Radhika Apte did not believe in the institution of marriage, she got married to Benedict Taylor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Illeana D’Cruz was married to Andrew Kneebone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Purab Kohli married Lucy Payton his longtime British girlfriend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber her business partner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucy Payton married Purab Kohli his longtime British girlfriend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashka Goradia is married to Brent Goble, an American-based businessman, since 2017.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celina Jaitley got married to an Austria-based hotelier Peter Haag in 2011.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some Bollywood celebrity love stories are a testament to the fact that love knows no boundaries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whether it’s geographical distance or the mind-numbing age gap, love has surpassed all obstacles and stood victorious as usual.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Monica Bedi, Swami Om and more Bigg Boss contestants who have been in legal mess
Find Out More