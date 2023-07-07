Priyanka Chopra, Sreejita De and more top 10 actresses who married foreigners

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Sreejita De and her husband Michael Blohm Pape married on July 1.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas an American singer.

Though Radhika Apte did not believe in the institution of marriage, she got married to Benedict Taylor.

Illeana D’Cruz was married to Andrew Kneebone.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough.

Purab Kohli married Lucy Payton his longtime British girlfriend.

Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber her business partner.

Aashka Goradia is married to Brent Goble, an American-based businessman, since 2017.

Celina Jaitley got married to an Austria-based hotelier Peter Haag in 2011.

Some Bollywood celebrity love stories are a testament to the fact that love knows no boundaries.

Whether it’s geographical distance or the mind-numbing age gap, love has surpassed all obstacles and stood victorious as usual.

