Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol and more: Top 10 celebs who cried in public

A look at celebs who got emotional and shed tears in public.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

A video has gone viral that has her getting emotional at hubby Nick Jonas' concert.

Sunny Deol

He cried at the trailer launch of Gadar 2.

Deepika Padukone

The actress could not hold back her tears during Chappaak promotions.

Alia Bhatt

At sister Shaheen's book launch event, Alia cried hard.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress was in tears during the launch of Shaakuntalam trailer.

Ranveer Singh

The actor cried on his TV show listening to a contestant's struggle story.

Dia Mirza

The actress cried at an event talking about climate change.

Rani Mukerji

She cried at an event remembering Yash Chopra.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress cried on Super Dancer 4.

Salman Khan

He was in tears when he met Shehnaaz Gill post Sidharth Shukla's death.

