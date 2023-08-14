Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol and more: Top 10 celebs who cried in public

A look at celebs who got emotional and shed tears in public.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
A video has gone viral that has her getting emotional at hubby Nick Jonas' concert.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He cried at the trailer launch of Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress could not hold back her tears during Chappaak promotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At sister Shaheen's book launch event, Alia cried hard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was in tears during the launch of Shaakuntalam trailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor cried on his TV show listening to a contestant's struggle story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress cried at an event talking about climate change.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She cried at an event remembering Yash Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress cried on Super Dancer 4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was in tears when he met Shehnaaz Gill post Sidharth Shukla's death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!