Bollywood stars who love tattoos

Bollywood celebrities are madly in love with tattoos. From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar; here is a list of stars who have inked and got tattoos.

Janhvi Sharma

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar got his wife Twinkle Khanna's nickname Tina tattooed on his shoulder.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra got tattooed 'Daddy's lil girl' in her late father's handwriting.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen tattoo reads Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam which means I will find a way or make my own.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor got 'Per Ardua Ad Astra' written in Latin which means through adversity to the stars.

Janhvi Kapoor

Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor got 'I love you my labbu' in her late mother Sridevi's handwriting.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza shared picture of her tattoo which reads aazad in Devanagiri script.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar wrote her husband Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck.

