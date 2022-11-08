Bollywood celebrities are madly in love with tattoos. From Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar; here is a list of stars who have inked and got tattoos.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar got his wife Twinkle Khanna's nickname Tina tattooed on his shoulder.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra got tattooed 'Daddy's lil girl' in her late father's handwriting.Source: Bollywood
Sushmita Sen tattoo reads Aut Viam Inveniam Aut Faciam which means I will find a way or make my own.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor got 'Per Ardua Ad Astra' written in Latin which means through adversity to the stars.Source: Bollywood
Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor got 'I love you my labbu' in her late mother Sridevi's handwriting.Source: Bollywood
Dia Mirza shared picture of her tattoo which reads aazad in Devanagiri script.Source: Bollywood
Shibani Dandekar wrote her husband Farhan Akhtar's name tattooed on her neck.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!