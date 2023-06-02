AI imagines how Bollywood queens will look as old women

Here's how Bollywood actresses may look when turned old and aged as AI reimagines.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Bollywood actresses in old look

An artist named Shahid has shared Ai images of Bollywood actresses as old on his social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma embraces grace in this envision of her as old women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Fans say Priyanka Chopra resembles her mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Here’s how Deepika Padukone may look as she will age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks beautiful as ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif carries her charm in this look as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is unrecognizable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looks too aged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks unreal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood divas AI images

What are your thoughts about these looks of our Bollywood queens?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 TV News: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Monika Bhadoriya and more

 

 Find Out More