Priyanka Chopra to join Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone and other actresses, who rule the Rs 1000 cr box office club? Find out
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 27, 2024
Priyanka Chopra has reportedly come onboard SS Rajamouli's next film starring Mahesh Babu.
SS Rajamouli is known for making films that shatter box office records. Baahubali 2 and RRR serve as proof. So will Priyanka be able to join these actresses in Rs 1000 crore club?
Rashmika Mandanna is the latest one to join the Rs 1000 cr club with Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Earlier this year, Kalki 2898 AD also crossed the mark of Rs 1000 cr at the box office. Deepika Padukone was the leading lady and Prabhas was the male lead.
But before Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone joined the mighty Rs 1000 cr club with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
Nayanthara joined this club with Jawan in 2023. She played Shah Rukh Khan's love interest in the film.
Alia Bhatt entered the club with SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Srinidhi Shetty was the diva in Yash' KGF: Chapter 2. The movie is one of the highest grossing Indian films ever.
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra rule this list as Dangal is the highest grossing Indian ever.
Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan are also a part of this club thanks to Baahubali 2: The Rule.
