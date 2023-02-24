Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Top 10 Bollywood actresses real age will leave you shocked

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and more Bollywood hotties and their age will leave you shocked.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

The international global star actress was born on July 18, 1982, and is 40 years old.

Anushka Sharma

The actress was born on May 1, 1988, and is now 34 years old.

Kangana Ranaut

Queen actress was born on March 23, 1987, and is now 35 years old.

Alia Bhatt

Jee Lee Zaraa actress was born on March 15, 1993, and is now 29 years old.

Kiara Advani

Actress was born on July 31, 1992 and is now 30 years old.

Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar actress Shraddha Kapoor is born on March 3, 1987, and is now 35 years old.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress was born on November 1, 1973 and is now 49 years old.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva was born on September 21, 1980 and is now 42 years old.

Kriti Sanon

Shehzada actress was born on July 27, 1990 and is now 32 years old.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif was born on July 16, 1983, and is 39 years old.

Thanks For Reading!

