Celebs who rejected films after directors asked for 'compromise'

Here is a list of celebs who turned down movies because of directors' and producers' misbehavior.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023

Many celebs were offered sexual favours for a role in movies however they turned it down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

PC recently revealed that she rejected a movie because a director wanted to see her underwear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte walked out of the film when she was asked to sleep with someone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankita Lokhande

She rejected a movie when a director asked her to compromise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon turned down films when she had to sleep with someone for a role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mallika Sherawat

She too rejected movies for getting intimate with someone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana was told to compromise for a role in a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai walked out of a film when a director asked her to compromise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was also asked to compromise for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin rejected a movie after a producer offered her sexual favours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

A casting director asked for sexual favours from the actor but he refused.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Most inspiring and impressive contestants on the show so far

 

 Find Out More