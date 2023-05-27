Celebs who rejected films after directors asked for 'compromise'

Here is a list of celebs who turned down movies because of directors' and producers' misbehavior.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2023
PC recently revealed that she rejected a movie because a director wanted to see her underwear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte walked out of the film when she was asked to sleep with someone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She rejected a movie when a director asked her to compromise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon turned down films when she had to sleep with someone for a role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She too rejected movies for getting intimate with someone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana was told to compromise for a role in a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prachi Desai walked out of a film when a director asked her to compromise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut was also asked to compromise for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki Koechlin rejected a movie after a producer offered her sexual favours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A casting director asked for sexual favours from the actor but he refused.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
