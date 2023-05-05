Priyanka Chopra reveals funny things from her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas that took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, 2018.

Priyanka revealed that her Hindu wedding ceremony happened at night and that Nick and his family were in a sleepy mode.

During an interview with British Vogue at the promotions of her film Love Again the actress revealed how Nick's family was nodding off.

Priyanka said that her Hindu wedding was done as per astrology and 10 pm was the auspicious time.

Nick's family had flown down from America and they were jet-lagged.

Nick was staring at his family as they were sleeping.

The irony was Priyanka in an Indian dress marrying Nick a foreigner while his family nodding off due to jet lag.

The couple looked stunning in their Indian wedding.

Nick's parents, brothers their partners had come down to India for the lavish wedding.

Nick and Priyanka also had a Christian wedding ceremony.

