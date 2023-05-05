Priyanka Chopra reveals funny things from her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Priyanka Chopra opened up about her Hindu wedding with Nick Jonas that took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, 2018.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka revealed that her Hindu wedding ceremony happened at night and that Nick and his family were in a sleepy mode.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During an interview with British Vogue at the promotions of her film Love Again the actress revealed how Nick's family was nodding off.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka said that her Hindu wedding was done as per astrology and 10 pm was the auspicious time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick's family had flown down from America and they were jet-lagged.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick was staring at his family as they were sleeping.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The irony was Priyanka in an Indian dress marrying Nick a foreigner while his family nodding off due to jet lag.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple looked stunning in their Indian wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick's parents, brothers their partners had come down to India for the lavish wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick and Priyanka also had a Christian wedding ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hrithik Roshan and team charging This whooping amount for War 2, Fighter?
Find Out More