Priyanka Chopra turns spy in Citadel; Top 10 actresses who have nailed the action heroine role

Priyanka Chopra is a spy in her upcoming thriller series Citadel. But before that take a look at Bollywood divas who impressed us with their action
Katrina played some action-packed scenes in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai
Deepika left everyone impressed with her actions in Pathaan
Her actions performance has always left spectators in amazement
The Dhakad actress is considered one of the best action heroines
Samantha delivered a stellar performance in The Family Man that made the audience speechless
She has left impressed with her actions in Drona and the Hollywood show Quantico
Parineeti was impressive as a RAW agent in her latest film Code Name Tiranga
In Mardani and Mardani 2 Rani perfectly captured the essence of action heroine
She was awesome with her moves in Akira
Alia Bhatt was just outstanding in Raazi
