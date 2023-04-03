Priyanka Chopra turns spy in Citadel; Top 10 actresses who have nailed the action heroine role

Priyanka Chopra is a spy in her upcoming thriller series Citadel. But before that take a look at Bollywood divas who impressed us with their actions

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Katrina Kaif

Katrina played some action-packed scenes in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai

Deepika Padukone

Deepika left everyone impressed with her actions in Pathaan

Taapsee Pannu

Her actions performance has always left spectators in amazement

Kangana Ranaut

The Dhakad actress is considered one of the best action heroines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha delivered a stellar performance in The Family Man that made the audience speechless

Priyanka Chopra

She has left impressed with her actions in Drona and the Hollywood show Quantico

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti was impressive as a RAW agent in her latest film Code Name Tiranga

Rani Mukerji

In Mardani and Mardani 2 Rani perfectly captured the essence of action heroine

Sonakshi Sinha

She was awesome with her moves in Akira

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was just outstanding in Raazi

