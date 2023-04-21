Top 10 Bollywood stars who were the first choice for iconic roles
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Priyanka Chopra reportedly was to play Alia Bhatt's role as Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Katrina Kaif reportedly was to play Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but the role then went to Deepika Padukone.
Anushka Sharma was to play the female lead role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, however Deepika Padukone bagged the same.
Parineeti Chopra was offered to do Udta Punjab but the roles then went to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali had cast Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji as Bajirao, Mastani and Kashibai respectively.
Sriram Raghavan, initially wanted to cast Varun Dhawan in Andhadhun's lead role, before it went to Ayushmann Khurrana.
Irrfan Khan was the first choice for Udham Singh in Sardar Udham.
Tabu and Irrfan Khan were to play parents in Badhaai Ho.
Dulquer Salmaan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly were the cast of Manmarziyaan.
Tara Sutaria and not Kiara Advani was the first choice for Kabir Singh.
