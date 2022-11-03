Citadel star Priyanka Chopra can rock just about any outfit, but she’s particularly sassy when it comes to evoking those boss-lad vibes, and here’s proof…Source: Bollywood
Talk about putting the spice in the office. Priyanka Chopra does it just right.Source: Bollywood
You can seldom go wrong with a white costume, especially if you’re Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywood
Blue is a difficult colour to pull off as a boss lady, but Priyanka Chopra sure knows hot to.Source: Bollywood
Another shade of white boss-lady look, which Priyanka Chopra makes extra special.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra rocks this pantsuit and how – brilliant amalgamation of sass and style.Source: Bollywood
It’s not everyone who could pull off a sleeveless boss-lady look unless they’re Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywood
Now this overcoat worn by Priyanka Chopra really makes a statement, doesn’t it?Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra sure us how to nail the boss look when it’s casual day at work.Source: Bollywood
Plus, Priyanka Chopra also shows us how to nail the boss look for an office party.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!