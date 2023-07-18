Priyanka Chopra's friends and foes in the film industry
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Lilly Singh and Priyanka Chopra shell out friendship goals.
For Priyanka, her mom Madhu Chopra is her best friend.
Pee Cee finds bestie in hubby Nick Jonas.
Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson starred in 'Baywatch' together. He always makes her smile.
Priyanka Chopra has a great bond with Sophie Turner.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas can never be friends.
Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra lived together but reportedly after an income tax raid, things become bitter and they separated.
Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar reportedly were dating. When Twinkle Khanna came to know they never stayed in contact.
Kangana Ranaut's name is also included in Priyanka Chopra's list of enemies.
Shah Rukh Khan fell for Pee Cee despite being married to Gauri, who ended their bond after she came to know reportedly.
Priyanka Chopra is one of Hollywood's and Bollywood's biggest names at the moment.
Not only is she a massive Bollywood actress and singer, but she is a global star.
