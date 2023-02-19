Priyanka Chopra's simple and easy haircare routine

Priyanka Chopra's haircare remedy is cost effective, amazing and is simple to follow. Take a note of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Feb 19, 2023

Avoids heat styling

As far as possible the actress does not like to expose her hair to a lot of heat styling that damages her hair.

Root connection

The desi girl loves the Indian way of nourishing her hair roots.

Oil champi

Pee Cee loves oiling her hair which gives rise to fabulous tresses.

Hair masks

The actress loves to use serums and hair masks as well, reportedly.

Before shampoo

The actress loves to oil her scalp before she washes her hair.

Oiling timings

The actress likes to apply oil in the evening and wash her hair the next day.

Hair oiling technique

She uses a bottle that has a pointed nozzle to put oil on her scalp in a controlled form.

Oiling benefits

Pee Cee likes to apply oil everywhere in her scalp in little sections.

Massage

Post oiling the actress likes to massage her scalp with her finger tips.

Oiling advantage

Oiling help in hair growth and blood circulation to the scalp.

