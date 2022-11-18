Priyanka's saree collections surely speak of her global style which is top notch.Source: Bollywood
The actress has often wore sarees having intricate works on red carpets.Source: Bollywood
The diva accessorised her royal look with diamond earrings and bracelet for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding event.Source: Bollywood
The actress had worn a black Sabyasachi saree for the promotion of her film. The saree had floral prints which was mesmerising.Source: Bollywood
If you are someone who likes to wear light colour sarees then this look of Priyanka's shall help you create an impact in the engagement ceremony of your buddy.Source: Bollywood
From attending a buddy's pheras to a wedding reception, this saree of Priyanka is worth the money.Source: Bollywood
The actress wore heavy earrings, black bangles and a watch with her black floral saree.Source: Bollywood
PeeCee's saree was picture perfect as it had zardozi borders which she teamed up with a sensuous blouse.Source: Bollywood
If you are planning to attend the wedding of your friend then wear this magnificient saree like Priyanka did. Your personality will be enhanced.Source: Bollywood
The global star was seen wearing a beautiful saree which she teamed up with dewy makeup, tied her hair with a loose bun and applied matte lipstick.Source: Bollywood
