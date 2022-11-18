Noteworthy style

Priyanka's saree collections surely speak of her global style which is top notch.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Head turning look

The actress has often wore sarees having intricate works on red carpets.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty woman in a grey lace saree

The diva accessorised her royal look with diamond earrings and bracelet for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding event.

Source: Bollywood

Go-to saree

The actress had worn a black Sabyasachi saree for the promotion of her film. The saree had floral prints which was mesmerising.

Source: Bollywood

Engagement ceremony look

If you are someone who likes to wear light colour sarees then this look of Priyanka's shall help you create an impact in the engagement ceremony of your buddy.

Source: Bollywood

Saree worth investing

From attending a buddy's pheras to a wedding reception, this saree of Priyanka is worth the money.

Source: Bollywood

Fuss-free saree

The actress wore heavy earrings, black bangles and a watch with her black floral saree.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka's sequins embroidery saree

PeeCee's saree was picture perfect as it had zardozi borders which she teamed up with a sensuous blouse.

Source: Bollywood

Wedding look

If you are planning to attend the wedding of your friend then wear this magnificient saree like Priyanka did. Your personality will be enhanced.

Source: Bollywood

Elegance

The global star was seen wearing a beautiful saree which she teamed up with dewy makeup, tied her hair with a loose bun and applied matte lipstick.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nayanthara's desi looks that can kill

 Find Out More