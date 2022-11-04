Priyanka Chopra's sunkissed clicks that are frame-worthy

Priyanka Chopra has finally returned to India and the gorgeous beauty is living it up. Here's a look at some of her sunkissed pics. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

PeeCee in MUMBAI

Here's a stunning photograph of PeeCee and the sunkissed sea link view from her window.

Source: Bollywood

LA sun 

PC loves to chill in her pool or even pose by the pool. 

Source: Bollywood

Kiddo in the pool

Everyone's a waterbaby in the pool. Even global star Priyanka Chopra!

Source: Bollywood

Going Desi

When abroad, flaunt the desi-ness even more.

Source: Bollywood

Pool babe!

Look at that bikini bod! Here's PC, soaking in some vitamin D.

Source: Bollywood

A selfie 

What's a sunkissed picture without a sunkissed selfie? Priyanka loves her sunkissed selfies.

Source: Bollywood

Work plus joy 

When it's fun and relaxing day at work. 

Source: Bollywood

PC in Monokini 

When you own such a plush estate with a pool. Why not pose like it's a modeling shoot.

Source: Bollywood

Birthday love 

Here's how PC spent her special day, soaking in the sun and setting every heart on fire. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Citadel star Priyanka Chopra owns some of the most expensive things, check list

 Find Out More