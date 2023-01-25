Priyanka Chopra's top 10 everyday makeup hacks

If you want to keep the best foot forward in beauty then follow Priyanka Chopra's easy-to-do makeup hacks. Check it out right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023
The actress drinks water in a copper glass which helps her with good immunity and also gives her good skin.
Priyanka believes that good skin care is important and she also likes to do as little makeup as she can.
The actress likes to remove her makeup and likes to be free of heavy mascara.
If the actress is unable to remove her mascara with a face wash she uses the gentle Shiseido makeup remover.
The actress likes this face wash as it is pretty gentle on her skin.
She likes to mix her serum and eye cream and team it up with a good perfume before she hits for her shoot.
The actress likes to do the same twice a month and so post makeup she gets a glow on her face.
The diva loves to be hydrated and likes to get good eight hours of sleep so that her skin looks different.
She uses the same to hide a few areas that she does not want to show.
She uses the same which has primer, concealer and liquid foundation.
