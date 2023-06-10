Priyanka Chopra shares new photos from Rome in white thigh-high slit dress; Nick Jonas reacts

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's hottest thigh-high sllt outfits.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

When in Rome

Priyanka was in Rome with Zendaya for the opening of BVLGARI’s hotel.

Visionary

Priyanka looked like a dream in a white gown with a thigh-high slit which was all things bold.

Risque

Priyanka's white gown had a deep neckline and a risque slit.

OOTD

Priyanka's hot white gown made husband Nick Jonas send heart emojis.

Hairstyle

Priyanka opted to tie her hair in ponytails and went for high heels.

Hottie

Priyanka posted many snaps of her looks on social media.

Workwise

Priyanka was last seen in Citadel with Richard Madden.

Upcoming work

Priyanka will be next seen in Jee Le Zara which will also have Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Limelight

Priyanka knows to steal the limelight in hot outfits.

Stunner

Indeed! PeeCee is a global icon.

Brand ambassador

Priyanka has been endorsing many brands.

Stunning

How hot does Priyanka look?

