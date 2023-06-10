Priyanka Chopra shares new photos from Rome in white thigh-high slit dress; Nick Jonas reacts

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's hottest thigh-high sllt outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023
Priyanka was in Rome with Zendaya for the opening of BVLGARI’s hotel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka looked like a dream in a white gown with a thigh-high slit which was all things bold.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka's white gown had a deep neckline and a risque slit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka's hot white gown made husband Nick Jonas send heart emojis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka opted to tie her hair in ponytails and went for high heels.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka posted many snaps of her looks on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka was last seen in Citadel with Richard Madden.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka will be next seen in Jee Le Zara which will also have Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka knows to steal the limelight in hot outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indeed! PeeCee is a global icon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka has been endorsing many brands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How hot does Priyanka look?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!