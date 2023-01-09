Priyanka Chopra's Top 10 most stunning looks that will get you dreaming

Priyanka Chopra looks hot in every frame. Take a look at her hottest red carpet looks which will leave you stunned and mesmerised.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023

White blazer dress

Priyanka looked hot in a white blazer dress which she teamed for a night out back in New York.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monse dress

PeeCee had worn a thigh-high slit dress and had teamed it up with heels and black sunglasses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jumper and mini skirt

The actress was spotted with her dog Diana wearing a turqoise coloured jumper neck top and skirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One-shouldered gown

The actress had once received an award for her great work at UNICEF. To receive, the same she wore a red off shoulder gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At Golden Globes

Priyanka was seen rocking a pink gown designed by Cristina Ottaviano.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grammy Awards 2020 look

Priyanka with husband Nick Jonas was seen wearing Ralph & Russo's gown which was hot and sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green carpet look

Chopra was seen wearing a dress by Halpern and teamed it up with shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bikini body goals

The hot mother was seen wearing a yellow coloured bikini which she teamed up with hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black gown

The diva was seen rocking in a black gown that had black ruffled pattern. It also had a deep plunging neckline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yellow satin gown

The desi girl looked wow in a yellow satin gown which she teamed up with a matching coat. She kept her tresses side-swept.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and more on on IMDb's Top 20 Most Awaited films of 2023

 

 Find Out More