Priyanka Chopra's top 10 secrets for beautiful, mess free hair
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
A permanent favorite of Pee Cee is oil champi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka uses a bottle with a pointed nozzle to drop oil on to her scalp in a controlled manner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She parts her hair in small sections and applies oil to all of her scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once she’s done with putting the oil, Priyanka loves to give her head a good but gentle massage using her finger tips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to oil her scalp a day before hair wash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pee Cee uses a leave-in conditioner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She uses shampoo to remove dirt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She uses shampoo to remove dirt from her hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also uses a shine conditioner to make her hair look bright.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A hair bonding mask reduces frizz.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pee Cee uses the mask twice a week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She eats and sleeps well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 cold wars of Bollywood celebs that can never be forgotten
Find Out More