Priyanka Chopra's Top 10 shocking revelations about Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra who is gearing up for Citadel made shocking revelationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about the weight of Hollywood standards on womenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Citadel actress opened up about pressure stars are under during a conversation with Amazon Studios' Jennifer SalkeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She is affected by the pressure stars are under to be a certain size and look a certain way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The global was told she is now sample size. She got hurt and cried to her husbandSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She shared that her words were misconstrued and have been attacked on the internet for the sameSource: Bollywoodlife.com
PC revealed people say the meanest and nastiest things to her, about her child and family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She says people forget that they are humans and she feels such pressure inexplicableSource: Bollywoodlife.com
PC revealed while doing Citadel she had to pay parity with her male costarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The 40-year-old actress did this first time in her 22 years career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in action series Citadel and rom-com drama Love AgainSource: Bollywoodlife.com
