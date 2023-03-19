Priyanka Chopra's Top 10 shocking revelations about Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra who is gearing up for Citadel made shocking revelations

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Hollywood standards

Priyanka Chopra gets candid about the weight of Hollywood standards on women

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-03-19T150945.986

The Citadel actress opened up about pressure stars are under during a conversation with Amazon Studios' Jennifer Salke

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect size or look

She is affected by the pressure stars are under to be a certain size and look a certain way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not sample size

The global was told she is now sample size. She got hurt and cried to her husband

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Misconstrued

She shared that her words were misconstrued and have been attacked on the internet for the same

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poor words

PC revealed people say the meanest and nastiest things to her, about her child and family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inexplicable

She says people forget that they are humans and she feels such pressure inexplicable

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pay Parity

PC revealed while doing Citadel she had to pay parity with her male costar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First time

The 40-year-old actress did this first time in her 22 years career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Work front

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in action series Citadel and rom-com drama Love Again

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari's Mumbai home

 

 Find Out More